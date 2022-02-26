Dfyn Network (DFYN) Price Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $8.11 million and $799,143.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0921 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00045285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.04 or 0.07073975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,592.07 or 1.00024583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00045278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048289 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 88,078,302 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

