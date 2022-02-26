Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 63 ($0.86) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.71) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 63 ($0.86) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 49.68 ($0.68) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 38.04 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 56 ($0.76).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.02%.

In other news, insider William Chalmers bought 144,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($92,435.25).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

