Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VNA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($78.41) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.80 ($77.05) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €62.56 ($71.09).

Shares of VNA opened at €46.78 ($53.16) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is €51.84. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €46.28 ($52.59) and a 52-week high of €60.96 ($69.27). The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

