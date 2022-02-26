Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.45.
Shares of RXT opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,689,000 after purchasing an additional 217,047 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 326,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rackspace Technology (Get Rating)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.