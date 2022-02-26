Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.45.

Shares of RXT opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,689,000 after purchasing an additional 217,047 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 326,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

