Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target to $28.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

