Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $74.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.22.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS stock opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 3,843.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,589 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.