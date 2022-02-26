Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 639,415 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,465,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,642,000 after buying an additional 3,178,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,939,000 after buying an additional 1,899,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after buying an additional 715,794 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 2,930.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after buying an additional 2,139,127 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

NYSE:DM opened at $3.88 on Friday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $21.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cross Research cut Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Desktop Metal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.