Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Dell Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $1.25-1.50 EPS.

DELL stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average is $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 504,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,342,000 after buying an additional 127,248 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 744,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after buying an additional 55,929 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 316.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 49,673 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 537.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 503,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,292,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

