Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

DELL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

NYSE DELL traded down $4.21 on Friday, reaching $51.63. 14,709,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,300,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.15. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $10,033,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,433,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

