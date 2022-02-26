Delek US (NYSE:DK) Issues Earnings Results

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.25) earnings per share. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis.
DK stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Delek US has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.
In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $301,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 170,419 shares of company stock valued at $7,349,181 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
DK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.
