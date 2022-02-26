Delek US (NYSE:DK) Issues Earnings Results

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.25) earnings per share. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DK stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Delek US has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Get Delek US alerts:

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $301,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 170,419 shares of company stock valued at $7,349,181 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Delek US by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 10.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 31,635 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Delek US Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.