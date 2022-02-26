David Ian Mckay Sells 4,077 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.68, for a total transaction of C$577,611.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$832,061.39.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total transaction of C$576,483.32.

Shares of RY opened at C$140.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$141.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$134.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$199.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.69. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$108.15 and a 12-month high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9499989 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.43.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

