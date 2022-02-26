Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Daseke by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Daseke by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 29,156 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $720.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $394.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.65 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 70.76% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

