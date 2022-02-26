Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 58.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 16.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 691.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 29.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHE opened at $480.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $486.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.26. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.57%.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

