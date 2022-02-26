Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $87,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 531 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $176.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.83 and its 200 day moving average is $166.41. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.10 and a 12 month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

