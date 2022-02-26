Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 172,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 60,375 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,893,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,380,000 after purchasing an additional 206,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $4,112,704.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $315,785.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,305 shares of company stock worth $15,313,381. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $62.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

