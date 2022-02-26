Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.4% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,060,500,000 after acquiring an additional 81,712 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,028,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,303 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,934 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 17.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,145,765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $464,734,000 after acquiring an additional 173,748 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $329.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.66 and a 1 year high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,322 shares of company stock valued at $538,659. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.