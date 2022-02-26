Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in North Mountain Merger by 29.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in North Mountain Merger during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in North Mountain Merger by 29.8% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 98,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 22,509 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in North Mountain Merger by 20.0% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in North Mountain Merger during the second quarter worth approximately $890,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of North Mountain Merger stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.59.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

