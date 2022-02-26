Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $93,000 in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 36.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.39. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

