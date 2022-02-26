Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $79,000 in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,322 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13,050.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,983,000 after acquiring an additional 503,339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,645,000 after acquiring an additional 435,672 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,813,000 after acquiring an additional 415,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 250.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 505,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,902,000 after purchasing an additional 361,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average is $67.94. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZNTL. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $93,928.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $81,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,227 shares of company stock worth $10,611,590 in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

