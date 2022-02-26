Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Daqo New Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.85.

NYSE DQ opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.73. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $34.47 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,133,000 after acquiring an additional 954,938 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 423,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

