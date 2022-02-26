Daqo New Energy (DQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Daqo New Energy to post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.73. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,133,000 after acquiring an additional 954,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 101.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,161,000 after purchasing an additional 589,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,409,000 after purchasing an additional 397,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 128,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 23,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DQ. TheStreet cut Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

