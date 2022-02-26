DAOventures (DVD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $69.00

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. DAOventures has a total market cap of $258,663.83 and approximately $69.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00009160 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00011547 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003576 BTC.

About DAOventures

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars.

