Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.21

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 4408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

DADA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.77 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

