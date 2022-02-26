DA Davidson Weighs in on KBR, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of KBR in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KBR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

KBR stock opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.24 and a beta of 1.30. KBR has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. KBR’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 9,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA grew its position in KBR by 37.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

