Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 16,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $944,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $2,899,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,701 shares of company stock worth $12,243,198. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBI opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.15 and its 200-day moving average is $53.58. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

