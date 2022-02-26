Currys (LON:CURY) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.63) price objective on the stock.

CURY has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.72) target price on shares of Currys in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Currys from GBX 150 ($2.04) to GBX 120 ($1.63) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Currys stock opened at GBX 93.55 ($1.27) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 106.93. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 30.33. Currys has a one year low of GBX 89.10 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 143 ($1.94).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Currys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.97%.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

