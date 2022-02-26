Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) PT Raised to $26.00

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 139.63% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMLS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cumulus Media in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $222.46 million, a P/E ratio of -217.00 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 7.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 778,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 50,661 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 13.0% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 13.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 0.3% in the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,022,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

