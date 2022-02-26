Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cummins in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the company will earn $3.55 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.75 EPS.

CMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.62.

CMI opened at $203.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins has a 12 month low of $198.13 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

