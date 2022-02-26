Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Decreased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,166 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Cummins by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,684,000 after acquiring an additional 123,111 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 955,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,072,000 after acquiring an additional 46,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.62.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMI opened at $203.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.54 and its 200-day moving average is $228.22. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.13 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

