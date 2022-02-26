Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Down 9.1%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.66 and last traded at $12.93. 27 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 193,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,379,000 after buying an additional 209,518 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 34,737.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 19,453 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

