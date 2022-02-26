Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Down 9.1%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.66 and last traded at $12.93. 27 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 193,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16.
Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)
Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
