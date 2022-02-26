Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 70,364 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,364 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,989,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,125,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,582 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,219,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,670,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,893 shares during the period.

NYSE COLD opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $40.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -733.27%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.55.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

