Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 35,601 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,532 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,601 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 141.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.12.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FHB shares. Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

