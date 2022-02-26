Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 266.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,772 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,093 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in First Merchants by 144.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in First Merchants by 18.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in First Merchants during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in First Merchants during the third quarter valued at $271,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,504 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $43.79 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.15.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

