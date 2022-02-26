Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPEL by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of XPEL by 1.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of XPEL by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of XPEL by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in XPEL by 199.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $70.43 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.60 and a 52 week high of $103.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.41.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $1,246,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,089,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,800 shares of company stock worth $20,292,830. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

