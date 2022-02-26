Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,619 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,675 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORA. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,055,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,605,000 after purchasing an additional 858,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after buying an additional 680,613 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 121.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 704,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,321,000 after buying an additional 386,093 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 61.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,006,000 after buying an additional 359,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $17,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

In related news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $71.82 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $90.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.39.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

