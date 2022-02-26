Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 35,977 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 473.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,977 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of B. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 21.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $45.47. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on B shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

