Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 62,554 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 62,554 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth about $7,384,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 112.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after buying an additional 389,693 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 461.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 343,257 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth about $4,117,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 84.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 297,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $1,016,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $133,363.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,273 shares of company stock worth $2,759,549 over the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLAB opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

