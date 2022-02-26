CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Earnings Results

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CUBE traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,577. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.44. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on CUBE. Truist Financial upped their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 344,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,133,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

