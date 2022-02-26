CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.08

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $62.37 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $371.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.82.
CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Christopher W. Haga acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,676.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
