CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.08

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $62.37 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $371.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.82.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTO. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

In other news, Director Christopher W. Haga acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,676.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

