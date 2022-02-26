Cryptopay Market Capitalization Tops $9.30 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded flat against the dollar. One Cryptopay coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $75.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00037183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00111145 BTC.

About Cryptopay

CPAY is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,391,676 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

