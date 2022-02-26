Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $5.31 EPS

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,387. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CYRX. Roth Capital upgraded Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 411.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,059 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 101,388 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,859 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 94,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,392 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $175,642,000 after purchasing an additional 49,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 10,339.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,078 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 34,742 shares in the last quarter.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

