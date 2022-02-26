Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $30.43 and last traded at $30.97, with a volume of 4206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.
The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). The firm had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.
Several analysts have commented on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,588 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cryoport by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,982 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average is $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99.
Cryoport Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)
CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cryoport (CYRX)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.