Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $30.43 and last traded at $30.97, with a volume of 4206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). The firm had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,588 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cryoport by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,982 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average is $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99.

Cryoport Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

