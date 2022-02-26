Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CCEL stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. Cryo-Cell International has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cryo-Cell International by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the fourth quarter worth $1,567,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the third quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation services and advancing regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage, and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use.

