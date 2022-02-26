Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.000-$8.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.800-$1.900 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,928,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.77. Crown has a one year low of $94.11 and a one year high of $124.58.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.31.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

