Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,697 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $20,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CROX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 66.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after buying an additional 692,633 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Crocs by 34.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,749,000 after buying an additional 292,559 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 12.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after buying an additional 122,731 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Crocs by 8.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,059,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,031,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crocs by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CROX. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $83.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.30. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.34 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

