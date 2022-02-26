Critical Contrast: Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) versus Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB)

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) and Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kentucky Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Veritex pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kentucky Bancshares pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Veritex has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Veritex is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

83.5% of Veritex shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Veritex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veritex and Kentucky Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritex $374.89 million 5.28 $139.58 million $2.78 14.44 Kentucky Bancshares $58.66 million 3.91 $11.70 million $2.08 18.54

Veritex has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky Bancshares. Veritex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kentucky Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Veritex and Kentucky Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritex 37.23% 10.94% 1.47% Kentucky Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Veritex and Kentucky Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritex 0 0 2 1 3.33 Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veritex presently has a consensus price target of $46.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.40%. Given Veritex’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Veritex is more favorable than Kentucky Bancshares.

Summary

Veritex beats Kentucky Bancshares on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veritex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Kentucky Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long-term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

