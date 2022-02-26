Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

CRDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

CRDO stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $16.39.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.