Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.62. Approximately 95,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 179,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.