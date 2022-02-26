Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 565” Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 565 ($7.68) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.39) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($7.21) target price on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.52) target price on HSBC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 538.08 ($7.32).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 538 ($7.32) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £109.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 508.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 444.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

