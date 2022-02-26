Credit Suisse Group Lowers HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target to GBX 565

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 575 ($7.82) to GBX 565 ($7.68) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.80) to GBX 590 ($8.02) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.36) to GBX 725 ($9.86) in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.12) to GBX 500 ($6.80) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $482.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. HSBC has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $149.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,502,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,497,000 after acquiring an additional 220,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,374,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,730,000 after buying an additional 124,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 149.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after buying an additional 2,004,699 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,201,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,533,000 after buying an additional 670,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after buying an additional 281,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.